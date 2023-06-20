With Liverpool expected to sign a new left-sided defender in the transfer window, Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven is “the name to keep an eye on.”

That is according to journalist David Lynch, who told Football Insider that he believes the 22-year-old is “quite high up” on the club’s list of targets.

It comes after an enquiry into RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol in January, with the Reds quoted “crazy sums” for a player who now appears set to join Man City.

“They were instantly out of that,” Lynch explained. “But it gives you an idea, at least, of the profile that they’re looking for.”

That profile is a left-sided centre-back who is also capable of operating closer to the left-back area, with Andy Robertson deployed in that role in Jurgen Klopp‘s new 3-4-3.

While Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio was raised as another potential target, Lynch added that there was “not quite clarity” over whether he would move.

Instead, and most interestingly, the former club journalist revealed that he had been told Liverpool were “really looking at a Dutch centre-half.”

“At the time, I was convinced it was Jurrien Timber, but I’ve been discouraged from that, I don’t think it’s going to be Timber at all,” Lynch said.

“That, to me, suggests that maybe Van de Ven is quite high up on that list.

“Maybe, once Liverpool have sorted their midfield issues out and they’ve got in who they need there, maybe Van de Ven is the one they look for.

“I think that is definitely the name to keep an eye on at the moment.”

On Monday evening, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news of Arsenal‘s initial bid for Ajax defender Timber, who no longer appears to be on the radar at Anfield.

A move for Van de Ven certainly seems more likely, particularly given he is comfortable on the left-hand side while his compatriot is a natural on the right.

There are obvious connections with former Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke joining Liverpool and Klopp himself being a close admirer of the Bundesliga.

And while Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed earlier this week that the Bundesliga side saw Van de Ven as “not for sale,” that is likely part of the dance.

The youngster is, however, currently at the U21 Euros with the Netherlands, with their tournament kicking off against Belgium on Wednesday.

It could be that talks with any targets at the U21 Euros – including midfielders Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch – are put on hold until later in the summer.