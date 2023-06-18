Micky van de Ven continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool and admits he would “consider” a transfer if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Wolfsburg defender has been the subject of much speculation already this summer, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season.

Van de Ven declared earlier this week that he is happy at the Bundesliga club, but confessed that he “would like” to leave Wolfsburg should he get the chance to.

He has since made more noise about a potential summer exit, stating in an interview with Voetbal International that he would “consider” a switch if a “nice club” make an approach.

“If a nice club comes along that has a clear plan with me, I could consider a move. Then in that sense you are open to it,” revealed the centre-back.

“There’s a chance I’ll just play in the Bundesliga after this summer, but there’s also a chance I’ll make a transfer. We’ll see. Just finish this season first.”

It comes after Liverpool made Jorg Schmadtke the new short-term replacement for Julian Ward as the club’s sporting director, with the intention of focusing his efforts on the German market.

Schmadtke has strong ties at Wolfsburg having worked as a sporting director for a number of years, something which has fuelled the rumours even further in recent weeks.

Those connections are not lost on Van de Ven, with the 22-year-old acknowledging the significance of Schmadtke’s appointment and insisting that he is fully aware of the reports and interest from Liverpool.

“Of course, I have heard, read that too. But as I said: the media must also have something to write about,” he continued.

“There are of course a lot of people who make lines. It is true that the director went there, and I know that Liverpool followed me before. But at the moment I don’t know about anything. Whether I think Liverpool is a nice club? Of course!”

While the Dutchman appears keen on the idea of a move this summer, Wolfsburg’s stance looks to be that they would prefer to keep the defender beyond that.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg tweeted on Friday evening that Van de Ven is “not for sale” and added that the player currently has no release clause or price tag that could prize him away.

Micky van de Ven was on the list as he's a left-footed centre. Player was aware of Bayern's interest but it's not hot now. He is open to leave Wolfsburg as there's is an interest from the Premier League. Understand, he's not for sale! No release clause. No price tag!

Van de Ven was a key component at the heart of Wolfsburg’s defence last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions en route to an eighth-placed Bundesliga finish.

The Reds have already made strides to improve their midfield options ahead of 2023/24 by signing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Klopp has also made no secret of his desire to add a defender to his ranks in the transfer window, with Van de Ven one of a number of names linked as Liverpool prepare to be competitive on all fronts once again.