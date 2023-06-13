Liverpool ‘target’ Micky van de Ven has address rumours about his future after saying he “would like” to leave Wolfsburg.

The Reds have been linked with a number of centre-backs this summer.

Van de Ven, in particular, has been the subject of speculation after German sources declared Liverpool interested in the Wolfsburg man.

Speaking to ESPN, the 22-year-old said: “I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get the chance to leave, I would like to.

“Of course, I read everything. I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead.

“Hopefully, (a transfer) would be nice.

“The Premier League? Maybe, yes. Who knows?”

Van de Ven was speaking ahead of the European Under-21 Championship, in which he will be playing for the Netherlands.

The tournament starts June 21, so Liverpool would need to act fast if they were to get any deal over the line before the competition.

The young defender has operated as both a left-back and a centre-back for his club side, something that could appeal to Klopp given Liverpool’s recent system tweak which has left the Reds short of a defender to push Andy Robertson.

Wolfsburg are expected to demand a fee of “at least” £34 million, according to WAZ.

Another factor that could lead to bid a from Liverpool is the defender’s connection to the Reds’ new sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke.

Van de Ven originally joined Wolfsburg in 2021 when he was working there.

Liverpool have never signed a player from the Bundesliga outfit and Schmadtke would be key to changing that.