New Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is reportedly set for talks with Wolfsburg about a move for defender Micky van de Ven.

Following confirmation of his appointment on Tuesday morning, Schmadtke has wasted no time in pursuing potential signings to bolster Liverpool’s squad heading into next season.

Reports ahead of the announcement indicated that Schmadtke was to be “mainly focused on the German market” in his new role, with Van de Ven looking likely to be the first of those targets.

Schmadtke, previously sporting director at Wolfsburg themselves, is reported by WAZ to be preparing talks with his former club to bring the defender to Anfield.

The Dutchman recorded 36 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg en route to an eight-placed finish in the Bundesliga, with Jurgen Klopp said to be a “huge fan” of the centre-back.

He stands at a tall 6’4″ and displayed his explosive recovery pace in a clip which got plenty of Liverpool fans excited about his potential arrival.

He is actually rapid ?? pic.twitter.com/EQyoUvWpBB — Scouser Supreme (@ScouserSupreme) May 23, 2023

He has operated as both a left-back and a centre-back for his club side, something which could appeal to Klopp given the side’s recent system tweak, and is expected to command a fee of “at least” £34 million.

Liverpool have been linked to an endless list of midfield names as the manager plans a summer overhaul of his side, but Van de Ven joins the likes of Jurrien Timber and Levi Colwill to be rumoured defensive targets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was shifted into a hybrid role across right-back and central midfield towards the end of the season, meaning that Liverpool spent large portions of matches operating with a back three.

Wolfsburg themselves played with three defenders on six occasions towards the end of their campaign, with Van de Ven starting five of those games and playing on the left in three of them.

The side did concede 15 times in those five fixtures, but it did at least demonstrate experience in what could be a similar tactical set-up.

The 22-year-old has also been paired with Reds’ loanee Sepp van den Berg four times for the Netherlands under-21s, with Erwin van de Looi’s team also predominantly playing with three at the back.

Both players have been named in the squad for the upcoming U21 Euros, with Van de Ven looking at first glance like a potentially ideal defensive fit for Liverpool.