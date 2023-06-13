Liverpool linked to “Gambian Hurricane” forward worth £2.6 million

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs reported to be interested in signing 19-year-old Gambian prospect Adama Bojang.

The forward netted twice for his country at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina and is said to have caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides.

The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons tweeted on Tuesday that Liverpool, Chelsea and Crystal Palace are all interested in Bojang, who will be available for around £2.6 million.

The Steve Biko FC striker also has admirers across the continent, with Frankfurt, Wolves and RB Leipzig all reportedly involved in the race.

Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Chelsea among several clubs interested in Gambia striker Adama Bojang, who scored twice at the Under-20 World Cup. Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves and RB Leipzig also tracking the 19-year-old, who will cost around €3m from Steve Biko FC in Gambia — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) June 12, 2023

“The Gambian Hurricane” has eight caps and six goals at under-20 level for his country, scoring just 30 seconds into the side’s first group game in Argentina against Honduras last month.

Any potential transfer would however come with complications, as rules could prevent the youngster from obtaining a work permit immediately and the player may need to be loaned elsewhere in Europe.

Allan Rodrigues and Taiwo Awoniyi both experienced similar issues and failed to register an appearance while on Liverpool’s books, while Anderson Arroyo is currently on loan at Alaves.

The Reds were also linked with Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for a fee reported to be worth around £1.5 million, but the winger eventually secured a move to Sporting CP last year.

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, having already sealed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for around £35 million.

Various other midfield and defensive links have been reported so far this summer, but the Reds are currently well-stocked in attacking areas thanks to the arrivals of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in the previous three transfer windows.

Any further attacking reinforcements of this nature would likely be as part of a long-term plan to build for the future, meaning that work permit issues may not necessarily perturb Jurgen Klopp away from pursuing Bojang.

Liverpool will be looking to add further quality to the squad as the manager prepares for a big pre-season schedule to ensure that the players are ready to challenge for major honours once again in 2023/24.