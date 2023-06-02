With pre-season friendlies already planned in Germany and Singapore, Liverpool have now pencilled in at least one warmup game in England.

The Reds are currently enjoying their post-season break, with players heading on holidays including trips to the USA, Bahrain and Dubai.

But plans are already in place for pre-season, which will begin – for those who are not set for international duty – at the AXA Training Centre on July 8.

Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals will return soon after, before a training camp in Germany which will take in two friendlies, with Karlsruher SC slated as opponents for one of those games on July 19 and 24.

A commercial tour of Singapore then follows, which will include meetings with Leicester (July 30) and Bayern Munich (August 2).

It had been unclear whether Liverpool would play any domestic friendlies, as ongoing redevelopment work has removed the option of any being held at Anfield.

But the Mail‘s Mike Keegan reports that the club are in talks with Championship side Preston over holding a friendly on August 7.

Preston will not be the opponents, with their stadium simply hosting the game, which is as of yet unconfirmed but should be against an “overseas” club.

The friendly would come in the buildup to the Premier League opener on the weekend of August 12/13, but lands after the start of the Championship season.

To that end, Keegan adds that Preston have requested to be the away side for their first game of the season, to enable them to accommodate a money-spinning Liverpool friendly.

Preston’s Deepdale Stadium holds 23,000 spectators and includes a stand dedicated to legendary Reds manager Bill Shankly, who spent 16 years with North End as a player.

Liverpool and Preston met in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale in 2013, with a 4-0 win for Brendan Rodgers’ side earning the ‘Shankly Shield’.

Keegan explains that Preston have “no issues” with asking for their opening fixture to be on the road, but are also “prepared to remain at home if they are told to do so.”

That presents a very unlikely scenario of three games being held on the same pitch in four days, with Preston also in the first round of the Carabao Cup which will take place in the week commencing August 7.

If that develops, though, Liverpool would almost certainly make alternative arrangements.

There is a positive relationship between the two clubs, and the friendly could allow Preston to generate much-needed funds after posting losses of £16.8 million in the last tax year.

Interestingly, Keegan also speculates that “another fixture may be arranged” on top of the proposed clash at Deepdale.