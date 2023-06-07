Happy Alexis Mac Allister day, hopefully! Your daily dose of all things Liverpool includes the latest on the Argentine’s arrival and plenty more.

Mac Allister deal imminent

We are being made to wait a little bit longer for the announcement of Liverpool’s newest recruit, but confirmation of Mac Allister’s arrival from Brighton appears to be imminent.

The World Cup winner will join the Reds on a five-year deal, becoming Jurgen Klopp‘s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer at the club.

Mac Allister has completed his medical and fans are eagerly awaiting the midfielder’s inevitable unveiling as a Liverpool player.

The latest reports have indicated that the fee for Mac Allister could be as low as £35 million, with fans having plenty to say on a “bargain” deal for the Reds.

It comes after reports on Tuesday said that Liverpool and Brighton had reached an agreement for the transfer and that the deal was set to be finalised shortly.

Bellingham to Madrid & Van Dijk’s honest appraisal

We have finally been given closure on the Jude Bellingham story, with Dortmund confirming the midfielder’s transfer to Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool’s inconsistent season came as a “shock” in an interview with NOS, adding that help from his wife and people at the club helped him rediscover his own form

Leighton Clarkson is set to leave the club this summer amid interest from the Championship and the Scottish Premiership

Latest Liverpool FC news

The next steps in the development of the Anfield Road Stand have taken place, with video footage showing the full removal of the old roof

A Liverpool journalist has confirmed the Reds’ interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, with Football Italia claiming that Napoli have also joined the race

The Premier League have confirmed two new referees ahead of next season, with neither having taken charge of a Liverpool game before

What else is happening?

Argentina’s second best player, Lionel Messi, will join American side Inter Miami following his departure from French champions PSG (BBC)

Wilfried Zaha has five transfer options available to him, with his Crystal Palace deal set to expire this summer (Mirror)

Matteo Darmian has admitted he wants to win the Champions League final to please his former fans at Man United, something we can get on board with we suppose (Manchester Evening News)

Video of the day and match of the night

As mentioned above, check out the latest video footage from the Anfield Road End with the structure’s previous roof now removed.

It is a huge night in Prague as West Ham take on Fiorentina in the Hammers’ first European final for 47 years.

You can watch all of the action unfold on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 6:30pm (BST) and you can also watch the match for free on the BT Sport’s YouTube channel.