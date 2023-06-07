With the confirmation of Alexis Mac Allister’s transfer seemingly imminent, Liverpool look to have another midfielder on their radar.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a number of options to his ranks this summer following the departures of three midfielders on free transfers, with a number of those who remain having surpassed the age of 30.

Mac Allister is set to become the Reds’ first major addition of the summer, but links to various midfielders across Europe suggest that there may be more not far behind.

Gabri Veiga has been a name reported in some circles in recent weeks, with the Northern Echo‘s chief writer Scott Wilson indicating that Liverpool are at an “advanced stage” of talks to sign the Celta Vigo midfielder.

The Athletic‘s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has now added to those claims by reporting that Veiga is among a number of midfield names who are said to be “under consideration” by the Reds.

Pearce listed Veiga alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Khephren Thuram, Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone as potential Liverpool targets to follow Mac Allister through the door, stating that the club are exploring “who is available and at what price.”

It comes after reports in the Guardian suggested that Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in pursuing the 21-year-old, who has a release clause of around £34.5 million.

Celta Vigo correspondent for Relevo Oscar Mendez expressed that Veiga is seen as a player capable of leading “this new stage at Anfield” as the Reds look to add depth and quality to their midfield options.

The youngster is said to have been “seduced” by Klopp’s commitment to youth, as demonstrated by the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic during 2022/23.

The Spaniard would likely fill the right-hand slot in Liverpool’s midfield, with the incoming Mac Allister expected to operate on the left following his imminent arrival.

Liverpool appear to be wasting no time in making progress in the transfer market following a disappointing campaign on all fronts, with Veiga one of many midfielders to have attracted the club’s attention.

Whether or not a formal approach is made remains to be seen, but the latest reports have confirmed that there is certainly interest in the player from a Liverpool point of view.