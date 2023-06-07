Work is well underway in the expansion and redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand, with the old roof from Liverpool’s stadium now removed.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, contractors have been working to a tight schedule to complete the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand by the start of next season.

A long stretch of kind weather has smoothed the process in recent weeks, and the roof of the existing stand has now been removed as the new extension is joined on.

The final section was removed from the corner between the Anfield Road Stand and the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, which also allowed cranes to be brought onto the pitch area to conduct works.

Liverpool’s redevelopment, which is being overseen by The Buckingham Group, is on schedule, and the old upper tier will be removed within the next week.

The exterior of the stand now looks much more polished, with the majority of the brickwork and windows fitted, while turnstiles have been added to the entrances.

As the structure takes shape and the finishing touches are added, the gap between the two stands is being finished with a steel framework, ready for cladding.

The club have requested their first game of the new Premier League season to be played away, to allow more time to finalise the project.

Expanding and redeveloping the Anfield Road Stand is believed to have come at a cost of around £80 million, adding a further 7,000 seats.

The stadium’s new capacity is set to be 61,015, with the new stand to hold 15,967 supporters.