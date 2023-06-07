Liverpool may have landed an even bigger bargain than expected in Alexis Mac Allister, with the midfielder’s new reported fee just £35 million.

As the Reds seal their first signing of the summer in Brighton‘s No. 10, there have been wildly contrasting claims over his price tag.

With a release clause in his contract at the Amex, reported fees have ranged from £45 million to £70 million, though on Tuesday, the consensus was at the lower end.

Now, with the details of the deal finalised, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Mac Allister is moving to Anfield for just £35 million.

Liverpool have just signed Alexis Mac Allister for… £35m. ?? #LFC Reds have now triggered the clause to sign the midfielder after medical tests completed with Brighton’s permission. Documents are being signed. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9Mtd8f6aKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

It is unlikely that the exact figures involved in the deal will ever be reported, with the fee to remain undisclosed, but it is a remarkable development if true.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool supporters – and fans of other clubs – took to Twitter to react to this latest update.

Liverpool fans are hailing one of the bargains of the Klopp era…

Alexis Mac Allister for £35m… Liverpool has pulled of a daylight robbery. That’s one of the biggest bargains in the past few years. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) June 7, 2023

£35m? £35m. I actually can’t get over that. I’d probably have paid double that for Mac Allister. That’s some of the best business I’ve seen in years. We’re back. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 7, 2023

£35m for Mac Allister is signing of the summer before the transfer window even opened. Daylight robbery. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 7, 2023

£35m for Alexis Mac Allister is utterly outrageous man, what a signing — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) June 7, 2023

If that £35m for Mac Allister is true it’s a simply astonishing piece of business, release clause or not. Could add another 50% on to it and it’s still really good value but fantastic work from us if that report is accurate. — Dan (@Dan23_92) June 7, 2023

If that £35m release clause figure for Mac Allister is correct (which I presume we'll never know for certain) then that's a hell of a piece of business. And a fantastic start to the remodelling of the midfield. — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) June 7, 2023

Liverpool signed Andy Carroll for £35m in 2011. By our ridiculous rate of inflation that would be £80.7m in today’s money. Today, Liverpool are apparently signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) June 7, 2023

Mudryk – £88.5m

Richarlison – £60m

Anthony Gordon – £45

Cucurella – £56m World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister – £35m ??? pic.twitter.com/erkGDuajcO — Jordy (@JordyLFC_) June 7, 2023

Ibou Konate – £30m

Cody Gakpo – £35m

Mac Allister – £35m 3 important players for the future of our team, for £100m. Unreal. — BEN (@SMXLFC) June 7, 2023

£35m for Mac Allister you say pic.twitter.com/dU3R6nvrNf — Matt (@matt______0) June 7, 2023

While even supporters of other clubs have been taken aback by the reported fee…

Alexis Mac Allister for Brighton during the 2022/23 Premier League season: ? Most goals

? Most shots

? Most shots on target

? Most possession won final ?

? Most through balls

? Most fouls won £35m is an absolute bargain. pic.twitter.com/NLeecxjvMy — Squawka (@Squawka) June 7, 2023

£35m for Alexis Mac Allister is shifty stuff. In what could end up a real bloodbath of a market for midfielders, Liverpool have scooped a bit of a bargain early doors. #LFC — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 7, 2023

With the market as it is now, £35m for Alexis Mac Allister is an insane deal — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) June 7, 2023

£35M for Mac Allister, in this market with all the World Cup Cup hype? Gotta be one of the bargains of the summer, man. Fair play! — Neal ?? (@NealGardner_) June 7, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister for £35m will go down as one of the biggest steals in football… — george (@StokeyyG2) June 7, 2023

As noted, it is almost certain that the final fee will remain unconfirmed, but it is clear that early reports of a £70 million transfer were wide of the mark.

If the deal is worth £35 million as claimed, it would not even break into Liverpool’s top 10 most expensive signings – instead level with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Carroll in joint-11th.

Either way, Mac Allister joins without the burden of a significant fee, as was the case with club-record signing Darwin Nunez last summer.