★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 14, 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion pay tribute to their Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister before the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans amazed by “bargain” new Alexis Mac Allister fee claim

Liverpool may have landed an even bigger bargain than expected in Alexis Mac Allister, with the midfielder’s new reported fee just £35 million.

As the Reds seal their first signing of the summer in Brighton‘s No. 10, there have been wildly contrasting claims over his price tag.

With a release clause in his contract at the Amex, reported fees have ranged from £45 million to £70 million, though on Tuesday, the consensus was at the lower end.

Now, with the details of the deal finalised, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Mac Allister is moving to Anfield for just £35 million.

It is unlikely that the exact figures involved in the deal will ever be reported, with the fee to remain undisclosed, but it is a remarkable development if true.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool supporters – and fans of other clubs – took to Twitter to react to this latest update.

 

Liverpool fans are hailing one of the bargains of the Klopp era…

 

While even supporters of other clubs have been taken aback by the reported fee…

As noted, it is almost certain that the final fee will remain unconfirmed, but it is clear that early reports of a £70 million transfer were wide of the mark.

If the deal is worth £35 million as claimed, it would not even break into Liverpool’s top 10 most expensive signings – instead level with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Carroll in joint-11th.

Either way, Mac Allister joins without the burden of a significant fee, as was the case with club-record signing Darwin Nunez last summer.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks