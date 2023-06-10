Mohamed Salah is enjoying his downtime between the end of the season and his international commitments, and his latest social media post has not gone under the radar.

Salah’s physique is no secret, he has whipped his shirt off in celebration on a number of occasions to show everyone just how much work he puts in.

We saw it against Man United, not for the first time, when Trent Alexander-Arnold gave him his crowning moment after he became the club’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League.

Now, instead of taking his top off at Anfield, it is on the back of a yacht – and there was a sense of inevitability about it all.

The Egyptian, currently enjoying his off-season break, took to his social media platforms on Saturday to post a ripped photo without any caption:

The 30-year-old may not have added any commentary to his post, it speaks for itself, but two teammates were quick to comment with brilliant responses.

Curtis Jones was the first, saying: “I knew it wouldn’t be much longer before you posted it,” before Adrian asked if it was a “stolen or posed photo?”

Think we can take a good guess!

Salah’s commitment to being in peak physical health does not go unnoticed, last year he told France Football that “two rooms in our house are dedicated to different fitness machines, bodybuilding.

“At home, I can also do cryotherapy, there is a hyperbaric chamber. I am constantly looking to improve my physical condition,” so much so that his wife says “I spend more time with my machines than with her!”

Salah is in Egypt’s squad to face Guinea on June 14 before meeting South Sudan in a friendly on June 18, meaning he will be part of the group to report for pre-season on July 11.