Cranes, cherry pickers, and seats finding their rightful place – the Anfield Road End is a hive of activity and it is starting to look the part.

The Anfield landscape has been ever-changing over the last few years and has taken on a new look since September 2021 as work on the Anfield Road End expansion started.

The progress has made for compelling viewing, as our timeline video shows, but the end is now in sight after nearly two years of the stadium being a construction zone.

Exterior work on the Anfield Road End presents a seamless look alongside the Main Stand, and inside the ground itself, the new upper tier is looking rather impressive.

The new upper tier itself is now structurally complete, following the removal of the old upper tier and roof earlier this month.

The removal of the old roof and its stanchion that held it up has created space for 150 new seats to be installed in the lower tier – but there will not be any letterbox views in sight this time around!

Cranes and cherry pickers remain on the pitch as they tend to the roof before vacating the stadium in time for the new pitch to be laid ahead of the new season – it takes three weeks to be ready for matches.

You can sense the scale of the stand, which is 39 metres tall, from the perspective of the Kop below – what a sight!

Individual seats are still being installed in the upper tier, and in the images (below) you can see the new hospitality section which sits between the two tiers.

Meanwhile, outside the stadium, the new ‘Anfield Forever’ stones are being laid down near the Shankly Gates to create a new walkway – much like the one on 97 Avenue in front of the Main Stand.

There are nearly two months until the stand needs to be ready for the first home game of the 2023/24 season, when Liverpool host Bournemouth on August 19.

Anfield Road End Expansion – Key facts