Your daily dose of news from planet Liverpool on Thursday features updates on a couple of midfield targets and a word on our internationals who are, somehow, still playing football.

Szoboszlai ‘prefers’ Liverpool over Newcastle

Following Wednesday’s reports that Dominik Szoboszlai has held talks with the Reds over a possible move, a leading RB Leipzig journalist has added fuel to the fire by indicating that the midfielder would choose Liverpool over Newcastle.

Guido Schafer, chief reporter for the Leipziger Volkszeitung, has suggested that reports linking Szoboszlai to Anfield are “very true” and that he would not be perturbed by a lack of Champions League football.

Speaking with The Anfield Wrap, Schafer explained: “If he can choose between the Champions League with Newcastle and the Europa and Jurgen Klopp, he will choose Klopp and the Europa League.”

It follows reports from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who said that the Reds have spoken with Szoboszlai, while insisting that the deal remains “complicated” at this stage.

Either way, it sounds like progress is being made. Exciting stuff!

3 things today: Kone injury & Elliott wonderstrike

Reported midfield target Manu Kone suffered a knee injury while playing for France at the U21 Euros, causing him to leave the stadium on crutches

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott scored a brilliant solo goal to help England knock out reigning champions Germany at the group stages

Former Red Luis Suarez once gave Lucas Leiva a glowing reference of Darwin Nunez, with the Uruguayan praising his compatriot’s determination in an interview with the club’s Offical Website

Latest Liverpool FC news

Leighton Clarkson has admitted that he “didn’t really hear much” from the first-team squad at Liverpool while he was on loan, making him realise it was time to move on

Robbie Fowler has become the latest high-profile name to make the move to Saudi Arabia after taking the managerial job at Al Qadsiah FC

Today’s silly season rumour of the day comes courtesy of Gazzetta dello Sport, who have claimed that Liverpool remain interested in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa

Premier League latest

After missing the penalty which sent Leicester down, James Maddison has made a speedy Premier League return by signing for Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Man United have agreed a deal for Chelsea‘s Mason Mount. We never wanted him anyway, did we? (BBC)

Leeds are said to be closing in on the appointment of Daniel Farke as they bid to make a return to the top flight (Daily Mail)

Tweet of the day

Check out this heartwarming clip in which Elliott gives one lucky boy a tour of the AXA Training Centre, great to see!