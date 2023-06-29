A leading RB Leipzig reporter has claimed that reports of Dominik Szoboszlai’s desire to join Liverpool are “very true” and that the 22-year-old would choose the Reds over Newcastle.

With links to midfielders still in full swing, Wednesday brought reports of meetings between Szoboszlai and Liverpool over a potential summer move.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein indicated that the Reds have recently held talks with the player, although he described a prospective deal as “complicated.”

Ornstein wrote that Szoboszlai is “high in Liverpool’s thinking” but insisted that there is an “acceptance” within the club that it will be a challenging deal to complete.

Since then Guido Schafer, chief reporter for the Leipziger Volkszeitung, has suggested that there is a willingness on the player’s side to make the move, adding that Szoboszlai would favour a move to Anfield over St. James’ Park amid Newcastle links.

“If he can choose between the Champions League with Newcastle and the Europa and Jurgen Klopp, he will choose Klopp and the Europa League,” Schafer told The Anfield Wrap.

"For me it is very true that Szoboszlai wants to go to Liverpool." ? "If Szoboszlai can choose between Champions League with Newcastle and Europa League with Jurgen Klopp, he will choose Klopp and the Europa League, that's for sure." ? Szoboszlai Special with @schfer_g pic.twitter.com/UmUMLcveVT — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 29, 2023

“This is an outstanding club and the best manager in the world, and for me it’s very true that Szoboszlai wants to go to Liverpool.”

Schafer did however cite financial reasons as a potential stumbling block regarding getting a deal over the line, but he maintained that a move is still feasible and that Fabio Carvalho‘s loan switch in the other direction could play a factor.

“I think it’s a financial problem,” he continued.

“Also there’s Carvalho. Perhaps Klopp can speak with RB Leipzig and say ‘you have an option to buy Carvalho’ and perhaps they will be happy together.”

It is an interesting development which follows Wednesday’s reliable reports that progress is being made towards a possible transfer.

Liverpool moved quickly to secure the signature of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month, but more reinforcements will be required if the Reds are to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Szoboszlai is the latest in a long line of midfielders to have been linked with moves to Anfield, including the likes of Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone.

He is capable of operating in multiple areas across the middle of the park as well as on the right wing and his versatility could be one of the many factors which has drawn Klopp and his staff to the player.