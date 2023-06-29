★ PREMIUM
2K08982 Leipzig, Germany. 10th Sep, 2022. Soccer: Bundesliga, Matchday 6, RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after his goal for 2:0. Credit: Robert Michael/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche FuBball Liga and the DFB Deutscher FuBball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News Contributor: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo
‘Dominik Szoboszlai wants Liverpool move’ – preference over Newcastle

A leading RB Leipzig reporter has claimed that reports of Dominik Szoboszlai’s desire to join Liverpool are “very true” and that the 22-year-old would choose the Reds over Newcastle.

With links to midfielders still in full swing, Wednesday brought reports of meetings between Szoboszlai and Liverpool over a potential summer move.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein indicated that the Reds have recently held talks with the player, although he described a prospective deal as “complicated.”

Ornstein wrote that Szoboszlai is “high in Liverpool’s thinking” but insisted that there is an “acceptance” within the club that it will be a challenging deal to complete.

Since then Guido Schafer, chief reporter for the Leipziger Volkszeitung, has suggested that there is a willingness on the player’s side to make the move, adding that Szoboszlai would favour a move to Anfield over St. James’ Park amid Newcastle links.

“If he can choose between the Champions League with Newcastle and the Europa and Jurgen Klopp, he will choose Klopp and the Europa League,” Schafer told The Anfield Wrap.

“This is an outstanding club and the best manager in the world, and for me it’s very true that Szoboszlai wants to go to Liverpool.”

Schafer did however cite financial reasons as a potential stumbling block regarding getting a deal over the line, but he maintained that a move is still feasible and that Fabio Carvalho‘s loan switch in the other direction could play a factor.

“I think it’s a financial problem,” he continued.

“Also there’s Carvalho. Perhaps Klopp can speak with RB Leipzig and say ‘you have an option to buy Carvalho’ and perhaps they will be happy together.”

It is an interesting development which follows Wednesday’s reliable reports that progress is being made towards a possible transfer.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and FC Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool moved quickly to secure the signature of Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month, but more reinforcements will be required if the Reds are to bounce back from a disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Szoboszlai is the latest in a long line of midfielders to have been linked with moves to Anfield, including the likes of Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone.

He is capable of operating in multiple areas across the middle of the park as well as on the right wing and his versatility could be one of the many factors which has drawn Klopp and his staff to the player.

