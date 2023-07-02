With all of the madness of the transfer market in full swing, plenty of the senior players have been enjoying some well-deserved time off after a long 2022/23 season.

Following a gruelling campaign in which a World Cup was sandwiched in the middle, many of Liverpool’s players are getting the chance to spend time with their friends and families before embarking on pre-season later this month.

Players will begin to return to the AXA Training Centre on July 8 but individual return dates will be based on international commitments with Jurgen Klopp keen to give each squad member a three-week break.

Liverpool’s deserving winner of the Player of the Season award, Alisson, has spent his break with extended family in Brazil, a place he described on his Instagram as “special.”

Unsurprisingly, the Egyptian King has been spending his downtime in the exact place you’d expect to find him, the gym!

He has once again been showing off his outrageous figure as he looks to maintain his shape throughout the summer ahead of what will be a huge 2023/24 season for the Reds.

Luis Diaz has combined the approaches of both Alisson and Salah by posting a video that included spending time with family and friends as well as working out in the gym.

The Colombian will be looking to bounce back from a campaign plagued by injuries after what was a promising start to his first full season at Anfield.

In an early reunion that will make you smile, Andy Robertson has been soaking up the sun with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in what looked to be a trip that mixed business and pleasure as training was combined with a game of panel tennis.

The two were seen to have been making their next steps towards pre-season in a post from Brighton‘s Danny Welbeck which also included goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Fresh off the news of his new contract extension, Adrian has been spending some family time of his own in Seville ahead of getting back to business with the Reds later this month.

With the crazy international schedule having finally reached a conclusion for the majority of Liverpool players, it is great to see them making the most of their time off before we get back underway in just six weeks’ time.

Let’s hope they come back from the break fresh and revitalised ready to challenge on all fronts once again!