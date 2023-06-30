While featuring only twice across the last two seasons, Adrian‘s Liverpool career will enter its fifth season after the club extended the Spaniard’s contract.

The 36-year-old joined the club in 2019/20 and was immediately thrust onto centre stage after Alisson‘s injury, going on to feature 18 times.

In the last three seasons, though, he has managed just eight appearances, having taken on the role of third-choice goalkeeper behind the No. 1 and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Despite the lack of game time, Liverpool have extended Adrian‘s contract for another year – following on from his two-year deal in 2021.

The goalkeeper is a popular member of the squad and is viewed as an influential figure in the dressing room, qualities that Jurgen Klopp values.

If you had any doubts, Adrian will remain the third-choice goalkeeper, irrespective of Kelleher’s future, and will continue to see his primary responsibilities pertain to training.

While involved in 21 matchday squads in 2022/23, with his only appearance coming in the Community Shield, the Spaniard’s presence is a valuable one at the AXA Training Centre.

Goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg, Claudio Taffarel and Jack Robinson usually work with five or six stoppers in any given training session, which includes a number of youth prospects.

Marcelo Pitaluga, 20, Harvey Davies, 19, Fabian Mrozek, 19, and Jakub Ojrzynski, 20, are regulars and, alongside Alisson and Kelleher, Adrian‘s experience is valued.

There had been speculation over Adrian‘s future throughout the season following various links to second and third-choice goalkeepers, but it is another season at Anfield for the veteran.