Liverpool moved quickly to sign Dominik Szoboszlai before his release clause expired and with it, they have an exciting midfielder ready to start pre-season with his new teammates.

It took just four days from interest in the 22-year-old to be reported until he was officially a Liverpool player, speed which fans commended after a quiet few weeks following Alexis Mac Allister‘s arrival.

Szoboszlai spoke of “just wanting to play” after his unveiling and he will not have to wait long, with Liverpool’s pre-season getting underway this week.

But while a small group of players will reconvene at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, Szoboszlai has confirmed that he will start training on July 11.

He will form part of the second wave of players to return after being involved in international duty, with Liverpool’s new No. 8 captaining Hungary in two Euro qualifiers in June.

In an interview with Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport, the midfielder explained the busy schedule he has ahead of him as he moves his life from Leipzig to Liverpool.

“I’ll do some training on Monday, I have some paperwork to do, and then look at some potential properties where I’d like to live,” Szoboszlai said on Sunday.

“Then I have to go to Leipzig, pack up my stuff, say goodbye to my former club, thank everyone for their support, love and encouragement and then to Budapest.

“But on the 10th at the latest, I will be back in Liverpool, because on the 11th I will be training for my new team.”

By July 11, Jurgen Klopp will have the majority of his squad assembled with only Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott expected to return later in the summer after their U21 Euros campaign.

The first days of pre-season will be full of testing before the Reds travel to Germany for a training camp and two friendlies, where we will see Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in a Liverpool shirt for the first time.

But Szoboszlai expects he will need time to adjust to the new demands asked of him at Anfield.

“I’m trying to progress step by step, it definitely takes time to get used to the rhythm of the Premier League, Liverpool’s game, Jurgen Klopp‘s ideas,” Szoboszlai admitted.

“The opportunity to play is the most important thing, as in all cases, and if I have that, I obviously want to score as many goals as possible, provide assists, and make myself accepted by my environment and the fans.

“I want to live up to the trust that they place in me here in Liverpool at every moment.”