Liverpool’s new signing Dominik Szoboszlai played a host of roles for old club RB Leipzig, and has insisted all he cares about is being on the pitch.

With Szoboszlai now officially a Liverpool player, supporters can look forward to the 22-year-old’s first outings for the club.

Those will come in pre-season, with the club currently set for friendlies against Karlsruher SC, SpVgg Greuther Furth, Leicester and Bayern Munich.

They could give a glimpse of how Jurgen Klopp plans to use his new No. 8, and in his first interview with LFCTV, Szoboszlai explained where he can fit in.

“To be honest, for me, it doesn’t matter. I want to be on the pitch,” he said.

“But of course, everybody has their own position.

“[I can play] attacking midfielder, as a No. 10, can play on both 10s, left and right, on the sides also. I just want to play.”

The Hungarian added: “I’m a player who can play box to box, quite fast but not the fastest – as I see the players here! – [and] I have quite a good shot.

“I’m not only me, it’s the team. So I’m looking forward to it.”

His comments follow similar from another new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, who described himself as a “team player.”

They will certainly be music to Klopp’s ears, with the manager not only favouring versatility but also the work ethic to slot in wherever required.

Szoboszlai’s qualities will undoubtedly be best used in an advanced midfield role, with 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for Leipzig last season.

But there will be no inflated ego for the £60 million signing, who is clearly prepared to dig in and earn his place.