As Liverpool’s 2023/24 preparations continue in Germany, the Reds enjoyed some social time at a lake on Saturday.

The Reds are currently based in Baden-Wurttemberg for their pre-season training camp, where they have played one of two friendlies ahead of flying out to Singapore next week for two more.

Greuther Furth are next up for Jurgen Klopp‘s side on Monday lunchtime, as the squad look to get in optimum shape for the challenges to come next season.

Saturday saw the Liverpool players take a trip to a lake in the Black Forest, with Andy Robertson sharing his winning canoeing team.

The left-back shared a picture on his Instagram with the “Winning team” as he and his teammates victoriously held up their paddles after getting one over on the rest of the players.

Robertson was joined by Marcelo Pitaluga, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson, Conor Bradley, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak on the winning side, with the Scotland captain grinning from ear to ear as he gleefully posed with a rubber duck for the photograph.

It is perhaps no surprise that the team with three goalkeepers ran out as the eventual winners, with Pitaluga, Alisson and Kelleher all more than capable with their hands!

Alisson also shared a picture by the lake with two members of his successful team in Mac Allister and Pitaluga, along with fellow South American Darwin Nunez.

The Reds will round off the Germany leg of pre-season at lunchtime on Monday in a behind-closed-doors friendly, before briefly heading back to Merseyside ahead of next week’s trip to Southeast Asia.

Spirits look to be high in the camp ahead of what will be a huge season for all involved, with Liverpool’s first competitive test coming away at Chelsea in just three weeks’ time on August 13.

Klopp will be hoping to maximise the remaining weeks of pre-season to ensure that the players hit the ground running from the start in 2023/24.