There is no such thing as a dull day where Liverpool are concerned, with Friday’s news bringing the latest developments on the skipper’s future and rumours of yet another midfield exit.

Henderson sits out but Thiago back with the ball

Just two days after playing no part in Liverpool’s pre-season opener, Jordan Henderson was again a no-show in Friday morning’s training session in Germany.

The captain finds himself embroiled in a controversial transfer saga having agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds held a session which was broadcast live on YouTube, but perhaps unsurprisingly, Henderson was nowhere to be seen as the squad continued their 2023/24 preparations.

Jurgen Klopp revealed after Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Karlsruher that the decision to omit the 33-year-old from the pre-season opener was down to him, but there has since been little clarity on what will happen next.

In more positive news, Thiago is finally back to ball work as he continues his recovery from the hip injury that ended his 2022/23 campaign prematurely.

The midfielder posted pictures of him training with the ball at the Germany base on his Twitter account, giving fans hope that we may see him back out on the pitch in the coming weeks.

3 things today: Thiago interest & Jones looks for “Jordan”

The aforementioned Thiago is said to be “seriously considering” potential offers from Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Sevilla having ‘turned a deaf ear’ to interest from Saudi Arabia according to Sport

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are back with the squad as U21 Euro winners, with the latter getting some fans confused with comments on his return

Federico Chiesa would reportedly be “inclined” to join Liverpool as TV Play continue the Italian media’s insistence on peddling this rumour!

Klopp says he is keeping his “options open” for life after Liverpool, admitting the Germany job would be an “honour”

Dominik Szoboszlai says he is “ready to go” after describing pre-season training under this manager as “not easy”

Klopp has also offered praise to four of his youngsters after their impressive displays against Karlsruher

Kyle Walker is keen to explore the option to move to Bayern Munich this summer, absolutely fine by us (Sky Sports)

Everton are in talks to take Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, haven’t we heard this one before? (BBC)

Ange Postecoglou is looking for a speedy resolution to the ongoing saga regarding Harry Kane’s future, aren’t we all! (Mirror)

In case you missed it, here’s all of the footage from the Reds’ latest pre-season training session out in Germany.