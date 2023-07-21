Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are back with the squad to commence their pre-seasons, with a quote from the former that may have you listening twice.

The pair were given a hero’s welcome upon their arrival at Liverpool’s Germany training base following their triumphant U21 Euros campaign with England over the summer.

Jones and Elliott were the final two players to join up with the squad for 2023/24 preparations, with their victory over Spain in the final of the tournament coming on July 8, day one of the Reds’ pre-season schedule.

Both were warmly welcomed by staff and teammates at the Baden-Wurttemberg camp, but one comment from Jones could have been construed as being in relation to the ongoing saga with the captain.

While embracing his colleagues, the 22-year-old could be heard saying the words: “Where’s our Jordan?”

Fans may be left wondering if this was in reference to Jordan Henderson, who has been at the centre of one of the summer’s biggest transfer stories having agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds have reportedly agreed a £12 million fee to take the skipper to Al-Ettifaq, but confirmation of a move has yet to materialise.

While some may wonder whether Jones was adding fuel to the fire with his words, the reality is that his question was directed at Jordan Fairclough, the club’s assistant fitness coach.

Fairclough was the next person to receive a hug from Jones after making the comment, which would suggest that the midfielder wasn’t in fact causing mischief and that his intentions were much more innocent.

Both Jones and Elliott are likely to be eased into pre-season in the coming days as Liverpool continue to ramp up preparations for the upcoming campaign with friendlies in Germany, Singapore and England over the next few weeks.