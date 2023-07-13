Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were both present during Liverpool training on Thursday as pre-season continued amid interest for both players from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Thursday has proved quite the day of news for Liverpool, it has all been fast-paced too.

Henderson has been offered £700,000 per week to join Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq and has reportedly accepted the offer, while Fabinho is expected to be the subject of a £40 million bid from Al Ittihad.

You were only just taking in the Henderson news before the latter followed, but despite increasing speculation as to what the players and the club will do, they were both pictured in training.

Pre-season continues as normal, of course, and Henderson cut a relaxed figure as he arrived at the AXA Training Centre alongside Andy Robertson.

For how much longer the duo will walk side by side, only time will tell.

Klopp had his players on the outdoor pitches once more, thankfully without any rain in sight.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were the only two other senior midfielders training normally — the latter spotted in deep discussion with the manager — as Thiago continued his rehabilitation from hip surgery.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Doak‘s opportunity to catch the eye continued, as it did for defender Conor Bradley.

All five senior forwards took part in the session and the defence was well stocked too — and the includes six goalkeepers — although Nat Phillips was not pictured amid continued interest in his signature.

Liverpool leave for their Germany training camp on Saturday and the complexion of the squad could have changed significantly by then.

Liverpool players pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek, Jaros

Defenders: Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Thiago

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak