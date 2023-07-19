Liverpool defender already in competitive action after loan move

We may only be in the middle of July, but one Liverpool player has already got his 2023/24 competitive season up and running.

Owen Beck completed the full 90 minutes as he made his debut for Dundee in their 1-0 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish League Cup.

The Reds’ loanee joined the Scottish side on a 12-month deal having spent the first half of last season on loan at Bolton with fellow full-back Conor Bradley.

The switch to the Scottish Premiership saw Beck become Liverpool’s fifth loan departure of the summer, with his previous stints at Bolton and Famalicao both having been cut short.

It is an early start to the new campaign for Beck, with his employers at Liverpool not kicking off their competitive action until they visit Chelsea on August 13.

The 20-year-old picked up a booking on his first outing for his new side with 10 minutes to play, but a lone Zak Rudden strike was enough for Dundee to take the spoils from their opening group game.

Beck made his only two appearances for Liverpool’s first team as a substitute during the quadruple chase of 2021/22, both coming in the League Cup against Preston North End and Leicester.

The defender registered 11 appearances and three assists in the academy upon his premature return from Bolton last season, making his latest move a potentially valuable step for his future development.

He joins fellow Reds defender Rhys Williams in making the trip to Scotland to earn valuable experience, with the centre-back’s move to Aberdeen being confirmed last month.

Beck will be looking to make a positive impact during his time up north as he bids to see out the duration of his deal and catch the eye of those back on Merseyside.