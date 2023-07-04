Liverpool confirm 5th loan deal as left-back makes Scotland move

Liverpool have confirmed another loan move, with left-back Owen Beck becoming the next Red to move to Scotland for the 2023/24 season.

Beck had a turbulent season in 2022/23 after two loan spells were cut short at Portuguese club Famalicao and Bolton, seeing him return to the academy for the second half of the season.

Liverpool will hope the 20-year-old can establish himself in the coming campaign after agreeing a temporary switch to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

The left-back joins fellow defender Rhys Williams in making a loan move to Scotland, after the centre-back signed with Aberdeen last week, meaning a potential clash is on the cards.

With only 11 senior club appearances to his name, it is a valuable opportunity for Beck to make the next step in his development and manager Tony Docherty was delighted he chose Dundee.

“I am thrilled we’ve managed to land Owen for the season and I think it’s fantastic for the club to be able to get somebody of his standard,” Docherty told the club website.

“There was a lot of interest from other clubs and he could have joined some good English teams, but the fact that he chose us shows where the club is at the moment. He is a hugely talented player, you don’t get offered a long-term contract at Liverpool if you are not.

“He just needs to find his way in terms of this period in his career. We think Dundee Football Club are the platform for him.”

From Docherty’s words alone, Liverpool will feel comfortable in the knowledge they have a club and a manager willing to develop young talent and give him the platform to perform.

After spending the second half of last season with Liverpool’s academy, playing 11 times and assisting three goals, it is an exciting opportunity for Beck, who insisted his first two loans were learning experiences despite the lack of game time.

Beck joins Calvin Ramsay (Preston), Harvey Davies (Crewe), Williams (Aberdeen) and Fabio Carvalho (Leipzig) in leaving Anfield on loan this summer.

All the best, Owen!