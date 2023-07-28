After 12 years at Anfield, Jordan Henderson‘s departure now hands over the baton over the longest-serving current player to Liverpool’s No. 2.

The 33-year-old spent over 4,400 days at the club after signing from Sunderland in 2011 for £16 million, he went on to make 492 appearances for the Reds.

He took on the captaincy from Steven Gerrard, his new manager, in 2015 and his time in the armband saw him become the first in club history to win six different trophies as captain.

But his legacy is one that will come under question following his move to Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson’s exit will not only see a new captain named but also the baton for the longest-serving player in the squad handed over, and it is a title now owned by Joe Gomez.

The defender is the only player in the squad that arrived before Jurgen Klopp, having signed in June 2015 from Charlton when Brendan Rodgers was at the helm.

The 26-year-old has been a Red for 2,950 days and counting, his closest rivals are Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back does not take it outright despite having come up through the academy ranks as he only made his senior debut in October 2016.

One day he will lay claim to the title but for now it is Gomez, who will take on a squad role in the upcoming season with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate preferred starters.

The No. 2, who is contracted until 2027, featured 31 times last season – the joint-third most appearances in a single campaign for the club.

In total, Gomez has made 173 appearances for Liverpool since arriving more than eight years ago.