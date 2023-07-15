We knew it was a possibility but it just became all the more real. Fabinho‘s Liverpool exit looms after a £40 million bid was received and he was left out of the squad travelling to Germany.

After talk over the last few days about an impending bid from Al Ittihad, it was received by Liverpool and now all eyes are on what happens next.

Only a week ago the 29-year-old looked a certain starter in midfield and now the club have to redirect their attention toward finding a suitable replacement, and fast.

That task could double in size if Jordan Henderson also swaps Anfield for Saudi Arabia, and fans know they are moves that the club needs to get right.

Four potential replacements have been mooted by the Merseyside press, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch, Man City‘s Kalvin Phillips and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia – but, rightly, there’s been mixed views on that particular short list.

There’s no understating the importance of the midfield rebuild…

The #lfc midfield rebuild that ideally should have taken around 18 months is likely to be concluded within approximately six weeks. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) July 15, 2023

Does feel like Liverpool have been caught a bit by surprise by this though. Until a few days ago Fabinho was still looking like the most likely starting #6 going into the new season. Needs to be quick and decisive action now. Two more midfielders now a minimum requirement. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 15, 2023

Completely agree with this. Given the options – and if I had a free hand to buy anyone but Rodri and Fernandez – my view is probably that you hope to develop the next great one and work your signing from there. https://t.co/CGC7rAordh — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) July 15, 2023

Kalvin Phillips is 28 in December. Not buying him as a Fabinho replacement. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 15, 2023

If our only DM options are Henderson and Bajcetic (who's still not fit enough for team training) we won't make top four. Even if we sign Lavia he's very raw and will need time – when Fabinho joined he needing a little time and already had over 200 senior apps plus Brazil caps. https://t.co/KBuWJRqSLq — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 15, 2023

For the DM positions, if we put Trent to one side as he plays a totally unique role, the remaining options are currently: Thiago, Bajcetic, Henderson…at least one of whom could leave. No room for messing about now this close to the new season. It needs sorting ASAP. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 15, 2023

I’d want better than Lavia to replace Fabinho — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 15, 2023

The solution to our Fabinho problem is Florentino Luis. — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) July 15, 2023

At this point in his career, it makes sense to take the fee but there’s no forgetting what Fabinho gave us…

While you have to consider inflation, Fabinho looks set to become LFC’s fifth biggest sale of all time when he turns 30 in October, has played the career minutes you’d expect from a 35 year old and is coming off the back of a disappointing season. I love the guy, but farewell. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 15, 2023

I am more shocked about Fabinho going than Hendo possibly going. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 15, 2023

Sign Fabinho. Win everything. Get the best years out of him. Sell him for pretty much what we paid. pic.twitter.com/KnlbLZ9NVw — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 15, 2023

At the start of the Summer we should have been looking to sign someone to push Fabinho to the bench.

£40m for Fab is a fantastic deal considering how much he's declined. Another one who could no longer help carry the piano #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) July 15, 2023

“Definitely gonna be in for a younger DM then. Last season was poor by his exalted standards but Fab was a monster for us. Probably the best in the world in his position for 2 or 3 years. Best of luck for the future Fab. – FletcherLeigh in the comments.

“Fabinho leaving makes sense, he’s clearly on the wane, and this may be the last chance to get a decent fee for him. If he goes, he goes with best wishes, but it should also mean we don’t end up selling Henderson this summer. Money to bring in Lavia/another DM, plus that defender we need.” – Aldo88 in the comments.

Obviously Liverpool don’t feel like last season was just an aberration for Fabinho — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 15, 2023

No issue with selling Fabinho. It's a great price for him. 5 years at the club. Magnificent for the most part. The weight of carrying others wore him down. The best and most important midfielder of Klopp's tenure to date. Proof that great teams need a great DM. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) July 15, 2023

Fabinho's dropoff is the biggest I've ever seen in a Liverpool midfielder. Some endlessly tried to blame others for his form last season, but he was painful to watch and was breezed past so often. Still, a magnificent servant and the best No.6 the Reds have had in the PL era. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 15, 2023