LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool need to be “quick & decisive” replacing “magnificent servant” Fabinho

We knew it was a possibility but it just became all the more real. Fabinho‘s Liverpool exit looms after a £40 million bid was received and he was left out of the squad travelling to Germany.

After talk over the last few days about an impending bid from Al Ittihad, it was received by Liverpool and now all eyes are on what happens next.

Only a week ago the 29-year-old looked a certain starter in midfield and now the club have to redirect their attention toward finding a suitable replacement, and fast.

That task could double in size if Jordan Henderson also swaps Anfield for Saudi Arabia, and fans know they are moves that the club needs to get right.

Four potential replacements have been mooted by the Merseyside press, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch, Man City‘s Kalvin Phillips and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia – but, rightly, there’s been mixed views on that particular short list.

There’s no understating the importance of the midfield rebuild…

 

At this point in his career, it makes sense to take the fee but there’s no forgetting what Fabinho gave us…

“Definitely gonna be in for a younger DM then. Last season was poor by his exalted standards but Fab was a monster for us. Probably the best in the world in his position for 2 or 3 years. Best of luck for the future Fab.

FletcherLeigh in the comments.

Fabinho leaving makes sense, he’s clearly on the wane, and this may be the last chance to get a decent fee for him. If he goes, he goes with best wishes, but it should also mean we don’t end up selling Henderson this summer. Money to bring in Lavia/another DM, plus that defender we need.” – Aldo88 in the comments.

