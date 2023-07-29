With Fabinho and Henderson leaving, Liverpool must recruit another midfielder, and Jurgen Klopp knows it.

Despite signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool have a dearth of midfielders, especially defensively.

Klopp knows this, though, and assured supporters Liverpool are “working” on the issue.

The manager said: “That would be not a bad idea. We know that we have to do something there [midfield].

“It is absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, I think everyone can imagine that.”

He also commented on Fabinho‘s seemingly imminent £40 million transfer to Al Ittihad, saying: “Fabinho is not here and that shows things are ongoing. But as far as I know it’s not finalised.

“We obviously all have to get used to these kind of things now. Timings are not exactly like we are used to it in the moment so far.

“That’s why it’s better to wait until things have happened before speaking about it.”

One man who Liverpool are lining up to replace the Brazilian is Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have already had a £37 million bid rejected for the Southampton man, but are expected to return with an improved offer.

This Is Anfield understands personal terms have already been agreed with the 19-year-old, so a fee with the Saints just needs to be agreed.

With Southampton recently being relegated to the Championship, it is almost inevitable that they will sell their young talent.

However, Klopp would prefer to have any new signings in as soon as possible, in order to integrate them into a new system.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also indicated that Liverpool will continue to be “attentive to the market” even if they complete the signing of Lavia, while also insisting that there is no news of further acquisitions at present.

“I’m not aware of more incomings, that’s not to say that they’re not going to happen, it’s just right now we’ve been looking into the Lavia situation,” Ornstein said.