The potential signing of Romeo Lavia would not necessarily signal the end of Liverpool’s midfield business this summer according to recent reports.

The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in this window but with the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho likely to follow many believe more work still needs to be done.

Lavia has been heavily linked to Anfield throughout the summer and his name has emerged again in recent days with Liverpool expecting to lose five midfielders in total.

At just 19, he would represent something of a gamble as the Reds’ only established defensive midfield option given his young age, with fans hoping that more work can still be done beyond his signature.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has indicated that Liverpool will continue to be “attentive to the market” even if they complete the signing of Lavia, while also insisting that there is no news of further acquisitions at present.

“I’m not aware of more incomings, that’s not to say that they’re not going to happen, it’s just right now we’ve been looking into the Lavia situation,” Ornstein told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“I think Liverpool will always be attentive to the market and we’ve seen that in the past, they often pluck up deals that we’ve not been expecting.”

It was always expected to be a busy summer of both incomings and outgoings from the middle of the park, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all departing upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of the campaign.

With Henderson having joined Al-Ettifaq and Fabinho set to move to Al-Ittihad, the need for reinforcements has been heightened further despite the Mac Allister and Szoboszlai signings.

The Reds are expected to face competition from Chelsea for Lavia’s signature, with talks to bring Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge appearing to have stalled in recent days.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy listed Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips as other midfield options that the club are currently looking at, but it remains unclear whether the pursuit of those players would end should Liverpool sign the Southampton midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for clarity on the Lavia situation sooner rather than later having already landed in Singapore with his squad for the next leg of pre-season.