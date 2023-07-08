Liverpool’s fixtures for the first two months of the season have finally been confirmed after TV selections.

We already knew that the opening game, against Chelsea, would be on Sunday, August 13 (4.30pm BST), but we now know the actual dates and times for the other six games across August and September.

This includes the first home game of the season, against Bournemouth, in front of the newly expanded Anfield Road Stand and a capacity of 61,000, which will take place on Saturday, August 19 at 3pm.

It means it will not be shown live in the UK.

Following that, the Reds travel to Newcastle on Sunday, August 27, with kick-off at 4.30pm live on Sky Sports.

September begins with the visit of Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday, September 3 with a 2pm start, followed by Wolves away on Saturday, September 16.

The trip to Molineux will be shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) at 12.30pm.

That game at Wolves is before the first group stage game in the Europa League (Thursday, September 21), which is followed by the home match against West Ham on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm.

A trip to Tottenham on Saturday, September 30 closes out the first two months of the season, with a 5.30pm start in north London on Sky Sports.