Any Liverpool hopes of signing Levi Colwill this summer could be significantly hampered after his teammate suffered a severe injury setback.

Links to the Chelsea centre-back have gathered pace in recent weeks, with reports last month indicating that the Reds are intent on making a defensive acquisition this summer.

Colwill recently hinted that a decision over his immediate future hasn’t yet been made, with Chelsea keen to hold on to the talented youngster following his loan spell at Brighton.

Fans hoping to see Colwill make the move to Anfield next season will have received little encouragement from the latest news to come out of Stamford Bridge, with a club statement confirming that defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.

The development is likely to boost Colwill’s chances of earning more minutes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, weakening Liverpool’s position in their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

While he won’t come cheap, the U21 Euros winner looked to have been at the top of the Reds’ shopping list as they look to strengthen the backline following a campaign in which they shipped 47 Premier League goals.

The extent of Fofana’s injury means that Chelsea are more likely to be in a position to offer Colwill the game time he desires, which could be a factor in whether or not he decides to move on.

Jurgen Klopp appears to be targeting a left-sided centre-back option to fit the 3-4-3 system we saw towards the end of 2022/23 with Trent Alexander-Arnold operating in a hybrid role.

The latest news means Liverpool may have to look elsewhere if they are to add to their defensive options, with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio among the names to have been touted in recent months.

Nat Phillips’ imminent departure to Leeds will leave the Reds with just four senior centre-backs and there has been no shortage of fitness problems between each of them in recent years.

Liverpool may be encouraged to shop elsewhere for defensive reinforcements as Chelsea now likely to push back on advances even further, with Colwill looking to have been the main target at the back thus far in the window.