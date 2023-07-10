Levi Colwill’s future continues to be readily discussed ahead of planned talks with Chelsea, and the defender is to have discussions of his own as he maps out where he goes next.

The 20-year-old centre-back is a Chelsea player but has spent the last two seasons on loan with Huddersfield and Brighton, playing a combined 54 senior games.

In that time, he has emerged as a promising young talent and Liverpool have been keeping a watchful eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge as they are in the market for a left-sided defender.

Colwill was part of the Young Lions squad who were crowned U21 European champions, alongside Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, and now all eyes are on what comes next.

After consistent game time over the last two seasons, it is not something the Englishman wants to give up as he aims to make the move into Gareth Southgate’s senior team.

And speaking about his future to the press after England’s success, via The Times, he said: “I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision.

“I’ve got to play at the end of the day, to hopefully get there and go to the next [senior] camp.”

Colwill will “still be happy” if he remains in England’s U21s set up but it is clear game time is what he is after at club level, something new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will need to offer.

Chelsea only signed left-sided centre-back Benoit Badiashile from Monaco in January and his plans for the pair will prove decisive.

This is where Liverpool can step in and show Colwill game time is available at Anfield, especially in the aftermath of their formation change to 3-4-3 at the backend of last season.

It has left the Reds targeting a specialist player to operate on the left of the back three, which Colwill would slot seamlessly into with his composed and front-foot nature.

A deal would prove difficult to complete as the 20-year-old’s contract at Chelsea expires in 2026, and as a homegrown talent for the future, the price tag will be sizeable.

Colwill will know Jurgen Klopp has a great track record of trusting young players with regular game time, something we all know Chelsea has not been renowned for.

A big decision awaits and Liverpool ought to be there throwing their towel in the ring for a player who could be an answer to the questions of what the future of the Reds’ defence looks like in the years to come.