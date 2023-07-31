There’s been lots of movement in the transfer market as Liverpool fans await official confirmations.

Liverpool edge closer to Romeo Lavia deal

It is no secret that Liverpool have been pursuing Romeo Lavia over the past month.

They have already had £37 million bid rejected for the midfielder but, as per This Is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp‘s transfer team have been preparing an improved offer.

Various journalists have now given another update on the situation.

In The Times, Paul Joyce wrote: “One of the reasons why Liverpool were reluctant to meet Southampton’s price tag (£50m) was because of the impact of Bajcetic…

“However, that stance has been changed by the interest in Fabinho from Al-Ittihad and the departure of Henderson for Al-Ettifaq.”

Now, Liverpool look set to meet the Saints’ asking price and get the deal over the line.

3 things today

Reports of Liverpool targeting Kylian Mbappe on loan have been laughed off by Klopp – the boss cited “financial conditions” as the reason, if anybody didn’t know this

James McConnell has been heralded as a “joy to watch” by Klopp after impressing in pre-season – there is a spot open in midfield if he can maintain his form

The Premier League and FA, among other bodies, have announced new measures to tackle tragedy chanting – read the full statement here

In the transfer market…

Sepp van den Berg is reportedly still open to a permanent move away – he will spend next season on loan at Mainz

Liverpool are in the final stages of negotiations to sign 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester, This Is Anfield understands – he’s definitely one for the future

Austria international Marie Hobinger has signed for Liverpool Women – it could be a shrewd piece of business for a very versatile midfielder

Latest chat from elsewhere

Players are to be punished more harshly next season for bad behaviour, say the Premier League, FA and others who released a joint statement

Bayern Munich are in talks to break their transfer record for Harry Kane, report Sky Sports

Al Hilal have bid £120.3m for Napoli’s striker, Victor Osimhen – the money pit seems to be bottomless over there!

Video of the day

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan offered an update to This Is Anfield on the reopening of the Anfield Road stand.

We’ll be back on Tuesday, hopefully bringing you real news on Lavia and Fabinho.