Mbappe laughed off, defender open to move & Lavia update – Latest LFC News

There’s been lots of movement in the transfer market as Liverpool fans await official confirmations.

 

Liverpool edge closer to Romeo Lavia deal

2023. Belgium's Romeo Lavia BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR Credit: Belga News Agency/Alamy Live News

It is no secret that Liverpool have been pursuing Romeo Lavia over the past month.

They have already had £37 million bid rejected for the midfielder but, as per This Is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp‘s transfer team have been preparing an improved offer.

Various journalists have now given another update on the situation.

In The Times, Paul Joyce wrote: “One of the reasons why Liverpool were reluctant to meet Southampton’s price tag (£50m) was because of the impact of Bajcetic…

“However, that stance has been changed by the interest in Fabinho from Al-Ittihad and the departure of Henderson for Al-Ettifaq.”

Now, Liverpool look set to meet the Saints’ asking price and get the deal over the line.

 

3 things today

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Kylian Mbappe of France speaks to the media in the post match press conference after the team's victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA)

  • Reports of Liverpool targeting Kylian Mbappe on loan have been laughed off by Klopp – the boss cited “financial conditions” as the reason, if anybody didn’t know this
  • James McConnell has been heralded as a “joy to watch” by Klopp after impressing in pre-season – there is a spot open in midfield if he can maintain his form
  • The Premier League and FA, among other bodies, have announced new measures to tackle tragedy chanting – read the full statement here

 

In the transfer market…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are in the final stages of negotiations to sign 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester, This Is Anfield understands – he’s definitely one for the future

  • Austria international Marie Hobinger has signed for Liverpool Women – it could be a shrewd piece of business for a very versatile midfielder

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' react as referee John Brooks only issues a yellow card to Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Players are to be punished more harshly next season for bad behaviour, say the Premier League, FA and others who released a joint statement

  • Bayern Munich are in talks to break their transfer record for Harry Kane, report Sky Sports

  • Al Hilal have bid £120.3m for Napoli’s striker, Victor Osimhen – the money pit seems to be bottomless over there!

 

Video of the day

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan offered an update to This Is Anfield on the reopening of the Anfield Road stand.

We’ll be back on Tuesday, hopefully bringing you real news on Lavia and Fabinho.

