Reported price tags for 2 Liverpool midfield targets are VERY high

Liverpool are in the market for midfielders, every club knows it and if their premium for their players was not already high, it is now.

It has been quite the week or two for Liverpool, who will soon lose their sixth and seventh midfield options from last season.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are moving closer to moving to the Saudi Pro League for a combined £52 million, meaning the Reds’ transfer business is only just starting.

Before word of the pair leaving broke, there was an acceptance another midfielder was required but that need has grown ten-fold, and a long ‘short list’ is already making the rounds.

Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure, Fulham‘s Joao Palhinha and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia are being considered, but each come with a hefty price tag.

We already know 19-year-old Lavia will demand in the region of £50 million, and the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel has now reported the Eagles value Doucoure at a “minimum £70 million.”

The 23-year-old has played one season in the Premier League, like Lavia, and was bought from Lens for an initial £18 million last summer – meaning his price has quadrupled in just 12 months.

Twenty-eight-year-old Palhinha will not be cheap, either, with Fulham said to value their midfielder at a whopping £80 million, according to Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth.

The Cottagers are in a strong position as the Portugal international is contracted until 2027, and they have already rejected a £45 million offer from West Ham, who need to replace Declan Rice.

The current market is not one Liverpool can navigate without paying the price, and clubs will know the Reds need signings and can play hardball.

When it comes to Doucoure and Palhinha, they are on two different ends of the age and experience spectrum but it would not be a surprise to see the club go down this route as part of their rebuild.

Equally, it would not be a shock to see Liverpool conjure up another deal akin to Dominik Szoboszlai, with interest and confirmation of his signing made public just days apart.

Not to see what price is right for the Reds.