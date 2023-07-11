Liverpool’s captain attracted plenty of attention on his first day back as he showed off a physique that stopped both Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah in their tracks.

The AXA Training Centre was a hive of activity as 14 senior players returned from their holidays ready to undergo testing before getting back on the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were both welcomed into the fold on their first day as Reds, with players and coaches alike catching up after six weeks away from the club.

There were plenty of moments captured throughout the day, including Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s new hair and Klopp hugs.

“Did you see this? My god”

A warm welcome back from Mo and Robbo for @JHenderson ?? pic.twitter.com/6fh5TuQzn8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2023

Jordan Henderson had many making Rocky references after social media posts of his boxing training leading up to his Liverpool return, and the fruits of his labour did not take long to be recognised.

“Did you see this? My god,” were the shouts from Salah, while Robertson couldn’t help but shout, “wooow, what a body. It’s all that boxing, innit?”

Think we can safely say they were not the only players to make similar comments throughout the day!

“New season, new me” for Trent

Trent has not been one to shy away from a different hair style but he returned to training with his 2019/20 look, and his explanation for the change was pretty straight forward.

“The hair speaks for itself,” he said. “Fresh start. New season, new me. We’re back and we’re better.”

He looks like a man on a mission and that only bodes well heading into the new campaign.

First day of school

After a few weeks of waiting, it was officially the first day for Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and the pair were not short of players or staff to meet.

And, of course, the boss was waiting with his famous hug – the first of many!

? That first Klopp hug for Mac Allister pic.twitter.com/ud7E7YnTCv — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 11, 2023

Klopp will know the pair need time to settle and adjust to the new demands but it is an exciting time and there are only eight days until we could see them in action for the first friendly of the summer!