Jurgen Klopp gave the incoming Dominik Szoboszlai words of encouragement while the midfielder was still a teenager.

Liverpool fended off interest from Newcastle to agree a deal with RB Leipzig for Szoboszlai, triggering a £60 million release clause shortly before the June 30 deadline.

The 22-year-old joins Alexis Mac Allister as the Reds’ second signing of the summer and has already received words of praise from the Liverpool manager.

Speaking in an interview with Nemzeti Sport back in 2019, shortly after Liverpool’s 2-0 away victory over his then RB Salzburg side, Szoboszlai revealed that Klopp extended warm words to him after full-time.

“No matter how I play football, I’ll always have ill-wishers, but it’s okay, I don’t care about them. All I can do is continue to perform to the best of my ability,” the midfielder explained.

“If my father thinks I’m on the right track, if my head coach is happy with me, and if Jurgen Klopp walks up to me after the whistle and says, “Nice job!”, maybe I’m not on the wrong track after all.”

Liverpool booked a place in the 2019/20 Champions League knockout stages with the win at the Red Bull Arena, following the eventful 4-3 victory over Szoboszlai’s RB Salzburg in the reverse fixture at Anfield two months earlier.

It isn’t the only time the Hungarian has referenced the Liverpool manager in an interview, having described the German as the “best coach in the world” back in August 2020.

Speaking on Csisztu Channel on YouTube, Szoboszlai said: “I really like Jurgen Klopp. The kind of human being he is, the way he inspires the team, that they can come back from any situation, to me he is the best coach in the world.”

Fans are already getting excited about the prospect of Hungary’s captain lining up for the Reds next season alongside Mac Allister and the existing midfielders.

Liverpool’s need for reinforcement after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign was clear and the club have swiftly moved to rectify that by bringing in two quality operators six weeks before the start of the Premier League season.

With links to the likes of Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as reports of interest in a defensive signing, supporters can expect to see more arrivals in the coming weeks.