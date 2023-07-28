Trent Alexander-Arnold could have some competition on set pieces this season if the latest clip from training is anything to go by.

Dominik Szoboszlai joined from RB Leipzig with a reputation of not being shy to shoot from distance, having scored a whole host of goals from outside the penalty area in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old scored 10 times and provided 13 assists in all competitions in 2022/23 and his arrival has given the Reds a welcome goal threat from midfield heading into his debut campaign.

With Liverpool having landed in Singapore for the latest leg of pre-season, Szoboszlai is already showing his teammates what he is capable of producing with a dead ball.

The Reds’ new No. 8 effortlessly swept the ball into the top corner at the squad’s newest training base, prompting an impressed reaction from Pepijn Lijnders.

Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant responded to the free-kick with a simple but effective: “Wow!”

While Alexander-Arnold is typically tasked with testing opposition goalkeepers from direct free-kicks for Liverpool, Szoboszlai will certainly want his name to be in that conversation having demonstrated his quality in Germany.

It also sets aside any fears that the ankle injury which kept him out of Liverpool’s 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth earlier this week is anything serious, with the Hungary captain hoping to make his mark in Southeast Asia in the coming days.

Leicester are up next for Klopp and his team before a meeting with fellow six-time European champions Bayern Munich follows next week.

The start of the new Premier League season is approaching and the Reds are looking to get themselves into the best possible shape to start quickly in their opening fixture away at Chelsea on August 13.

Liverpool’s midfield has already seen four departures this summer with Fabinho likely to become the fifth in the coming days, meaning Szoboszlai is set to be relied upon from the start for the Reds.