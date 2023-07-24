Liverpool take on German side Greuther Furth in their second friendly of pre-season, but Dominik Szoboszlai is unable to make an appearance.

Monday lunchtime brings a meeting between Liverpool and 2.Bundesliga outfit Greuther Furth, following their 4-2 win over Karlsruher.

The release of the Reds’ lineup came just under two hours before kickoff at the MS-Technologie-Stadium, with Alexis Mac Allister making his first start.

But absent from the teamsheet was Szoboszlai, who started against Karlsruher last time out but will not yet follow that up with a second friendly appearance.

The club have described his omission as a “precaution,” with journalist David Lynch reporting it came after the midfielder rolled his ankle in training.

Szoboszlai’s issue is only a minor injury but, understandably, no risks are being taken with the £60 million signing in a warmup friendly.

Speaking to LFCTV, Jurgen Klopp said: “He rolled his ankle slightly in training. If today was a Premier League game then he could play but we take no risks.”

There is a hope that the Hungarian will be fit again for the meeting with Leicester in Singapore on Sunday, with his absence likely to be a matter of days.

Without his new No. 8, Klopp has turned to Cody Gakpo as part of his starting midfield, the Dutchman filling in alongside Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The manager has shuffled his pack elsewhere, as Ben Doak starts on the right wing and Mohamed Salah takes a place on the bench.

It is likely that Klopp will make wholesale changes at half-time, as against Karlsruher, with opportunities for other youngsters such as James McConnell, Jarell Quansah, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark.

Melkamu Frauendorf could make his first outing of pre-season after missing the opening friendly with a minor fitness issue.