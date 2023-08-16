★ PREMIUM
16 photos as Liverpool show quality in attack but problems at back vs. Bayern

Almost 50,000 supporters watched Liverpool lose 4-3 vs. Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Reds got off to a flyer as Cody Gakpo powered Liverpool ahead within two minutes with a fine left-footed finish.

Virgil van Dijk nodded in another for the Reds but the rest of the half belonged to Bayern, who drew level before half time.

A similar pattern ensued after the break, with Josip Stanisic cancelling out Luis Diaz‘s superb goal, before young Frans Kratzig won the game in style at the end.

The result matters little, of course, but Liverpool clearly have things to iron out ahead of the new campaign.

The excitable crowd were still treated to a great occasion, though.

Here are 16 of the best images from Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat vs. Bayern Munich:

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (2nd from R) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with team-mate Curtis Jones after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is clearly going to be no shortage of goals this season, it’s just keeping them out at the other end that might prove an issue.

Liverpool have scored at least three in each of their four pre-season games, but have also conceded 10 in that time.

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boss opted to wear his cap the right way around for this one.

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks out with mascots before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson walks out with mascots before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool were looking fine in their new home kit for the upcoming season.

The white collar might become a classic!

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the third goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While pre-season is a time or youngsters to make their mark, many of the old guard are still going strong for Liverpool.

