Liverpool’s plans to open up the remainder of the Anfield Road Stand are in limbo amid uncertainty over the future of building contractor Buckingham.

Work on the top tier of the stand was paused when the news broke last week that Buckingham Group had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

And This Is Anfield understands that remains the case of on Monday, with only a handful of security staff currently present on site and no progress on the build being made.

It had been hoped that a phased opening of the top tier would begin after the opening home game of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The meeting with Andoni Iraola’s men was played with that entire section shut, resulting in an attendance of just 49,699 – 11,000 below the eventual final capacity.

But, with every day the stand remains closed to workers, the possibility of the previous reopening schedule being followed reduces.

It has been posited that Liverpool might seek an alternative contractor to come in and finish off the remainder of the Anfield Road Stand.

However, with Buckingham yet to fully enter administration, they remain in control of the site in the short term.

More clarity is expected following meetings between the club and the struggling contractor this week, but further delays seem likely.

Liverpool play just two more home games before the October international break: against Aston Villa and West Ham.