Fans sense Liverpool “playing games” but Caicedo would be “game changer”

Is it all part of the transfer window games or will Liverpool turn their contact for Moises Caicedo into a formal offer? Well, fans are certainly torn on the matter!

It has been over five weeks since the Reds’ second signing of the summer landed at Anfield and the clamour for further additions has grown increasingly loud with each passing day.

The push for Romeo Lavia has been played out publicly, Southampton have rejected three bids, and Thursday brought news of contact with Brighton for Caicedo.

Despite an earlier report which claimed Liverpool had outbid Chelsea for their No. 1 target, This Is Anfield understands that contact has been made with Brighton but no bid has been submitted.

It is has turned into quite the midfield minefield with Liverpool and Chelsea showing interest in each other’s summer target, this all comes just three days out from the league opener.

And, as such, there is plenty of scepticism as to whether the Reds’ interest in Caicedo is genuine, with many sensing this is simply part of the game…

For many, this just all feels like part of the fun and games…

 

There is a keen desire for Caicedo interest to turn into a formal bid, though…

There’s no doubt that Caicedo would represent a significant addition to Liverpool’s midfield but Brighton are demanding at least £100 million for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are yet to meet Southampton‘s £50 million asking price for Lavia and that appears to be because the club do not hold the same valuation for the 19-year-old, they would certainly have a higher threshold for Caicedo.

You sense we’re finally starting to see movement on the transfer front but it would not be a surprise if we soon see Lavia in a Liverpool shirt and Caicedo in the blue of Chelsea.

Let’s see how it all plays out…

