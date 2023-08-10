Is it all part of the transfer window games or will Liverpool turn their contact for Moises Caicedo into a formal offer? Well, fans are certainly torn on the matter!

It has been over five weeks since the Reds’ second signing of the summer landed at Anfield and the clamour for further additions has grown increasingly loud with each passing day.

The push for Romeo Lavia has been played out publicly, Southampton have rejected three bids, and Thursday brought news of contact with Brighton for Caicedo.

Despite an earlier report which claimed Liverpool had outbid Chelsea for their No. 1 target, This Is Anfield understands that contact has been made with Brighton but no bid has been submitted.

It is has turned into quite the midfield minefield with Liverpool and Chelsea showing interest in each other’s summer target, this all comes just three days out from the league opener.

And, as such, there is plenty of scepticism as to whether the Reds’ interest in Caicedo is genuine, with many sensing this is simply part of the game…

For many, this just all feels like part of the fun and games…

This Chelsea-Liverpool-Lavia-Caicedo dance is prime Transfer Window ™ — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 10, 2023

Caicedo will end up going to Chelsea, Lavia signs for Liverpool. Both clubs end up paying the slightly lower fees that they initially want. That’s how this one ends. It’s all sleight of hand and transfer market postulating. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) August 10, 2023

Hopefully not just “bidding for Shearer” vibes. One for the kids there. https://t.co/REDtfQjojZ — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) August 10, 2023

All will be forgiven if we somehow manage to sign Caicedo. Let's be honest though, very very unlikely we offer close to £100m for anyone. Negotiation tactic to get Chelsea to back away from Lavia imo. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) August 10, 2023

Caicedo probably still goes to Chelsea and we get Lavia. Standoff ended — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 10, 2023

If you read between the lines of the reporting, it sounds like Chelsea incorrectly thought we bid for Caicedo, so in true Boehly fashion, immediately went for Lavia out of spite. Only for it to turn out that we have not actually bid for Caicedo. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) August 10, 2023

Just playing devil’s advocate but it couldn’t be Chelsea ‘bidding’ for Liverpool’s midfield target and Liverpool ‘bidding’ for Chelsea’s midfield target so neither could join in time for Sunday, could it? — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) August 10, 2023

Chelsea and Liverpool playing games with Caicedo and Lavia. They're definitely forcing eachother to cough up the cash. — Ste Carson ? (@sjrcarson) August 10, 2023

LFC fans this summer / transfer window… pic.twitter.com/eOqIRD8Exk — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) August 10, 2023

There is a keen desire for Caicedo interest to turn into a formal bid, though…

Caicedo is a game changer. Lavia looks a great prospect, but Caicedo helps us challenge for titles now. Would be unbelievable if we managed to get this done. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) August 10, 2023

Don’t see what Liverpool gain from briefing reporters that they’ve “made contact” with Brighton if they aren’t actually going to make a concerted effort to sign him now. Unless it’s literally just to show supporters that they’ve “tried”, which seems very counterproductive. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 10, 2023

As Pro Caicedo Guy, I feel Brighton should refuse to do business with Chelsea after all of the nonsense over the past 12 months and sell us Moises for £50m. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 10, 2023

If Liverpool can add Moises Caicedo to Szoboszlai and Mac Allister they'll go close next season IMO — Sponge (@monkeysponge) August 10, 2023

Caicedo, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister is a huge upgrade on what Liverpool had in their engine room last season. Would be a brilliant rebuild. — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) August 10, 2023

“If they won’t spend 4m more on Lavia they’re surely not spending 80m+ on Caicedo”, a take which misses the point entirely imo. The issue was never about spending 50m, it was about not valuing Lavia at 50m. Caicedo clearly valued higher so club potentially happy to spend more. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) August 10, 2023

I’ll eat the biggest amount of humble pie imaginable if we sign Caicedo. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) August 10, 2023

There’s no doubt that Caicedo would represent a significant addition to Liverpool’s midfield but Brighton are demanding at least £100 million for the 21-year-old.

Liverpool are yet to meet Southampton‘s £50 million asking price for Lavia and that appears to be because the club do not hold the same valuation for the 19-year-old, they would certainly have a higher threshold for Caicedo.

You sense we’re finally starting to see movement on the transfer front but it would not be a surprise if we soon see Lavia in a Liverpool shirt and Caicedo in the blue of Chelsea.

Let’s see how it all plays out…