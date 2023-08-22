Liverpool have appealed the red card shown to Alexis Mac Allister in the win against Bournemouth, but what does the process entail?

On his Anfield debut, Mac Allister’s day was cut short when referee Thomas Brammall brandished a red card following his challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute.

Liverpool are to argue that their No. 10 was wrongly dismissed in the hopes of overturning his three-match ban, which would keep him sidelined against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

The decision was harsh, to say the least, with Mac Allister’s surprised reaction mirrored by those in the stands and watching on from around the world.

So, with Liverpool awaiting the outcome of their appeal, how does the process work?

Who oversees the appeal?

It is the Football Association (The FA), not the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) who oversee the appeal process.

An appeal can only be lodged by a club whose player has been shown a straight red card – as is the case with Mac Allister.

Liverpool will have had to appeal under the category of ‘wrongful dismissal’, and the case is then handed to an independent regulatory commission at the FA.

What evidence is reviewed?

The panel will need to decide if the referee was correct to show the player a red card – they will likely also weigh up the determinations of the VAR decision too.

The referee and the fourth official will have submitted a report that will be reviewed, as will the video footage of the tackle.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could point to countless similar examples over the same weekend that were not punished to assist their case to help prove the referee made an obvious error.

The panel will need to consider the relevant laws of the game when it comes to foul play as they take all evidence into account.

Can an extra game be added?

Jurgen Klopp did not waste any time in hinting the club would be reviewing the red card but the reason hesitation may exist in other scenarios is that an extra game can be added to the ban.

If the panel feel the club have made a ‘frivolous appeal’, the ban could be extended.

If it is simply rejected after justifiable cause to launch an appeal, there will be no extra punishment.

It is clear, though, that this is far from ‘frivolous’ by Liverpool.

Will the appeal be successful?

One would hope so, Mac Allister’s challenge can certainly be placed in the ‘soft’ category.

A decision will be expected sooner rather than later and let’s hope they reach the same decision as Dermot Gallagher, a former Premier League referee and now part of Sky Sports’ coverage.

“I think the problem here, for me, is the referee thinks it’s a high tackle, but it only becomes a high tackle because both players are there,” Gallagher said.

“If you look, the boot actually catches him on the ankle. If his foot was on the ground and he still catches him in the same place, it’s not a high tackle.

“Not a red card for me.”