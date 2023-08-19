Jurgen Klopp admits he did not expect Wataru Endo to be cleared for Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, but he described it as “really good news.”

Up until Saturday lunchtime, it was unclear whether Endo would receive his work permit in time for the visit of Bournemouth at 3pm.

But the club confirmed at 1.30pm that the new signing had been cleared to take part, with the official team news later revealing he would start on the bench.

There is every chance the No. 3 makes his debut just over 24 hours after completing his move, with Klopp holding a “little meeting” with Endo on the morning of the game.

“To be honest, it was absolutely sensational how our operations team did that, it was really quick,” the manager told Sky Sports.

“We didn’t expect it, but first we got the news he could train, that was good, then we got the news he can be in the squad, and here he is.

“It’s good, it’s good. Three days ago, four days ago, I don’t think he expected to be here this weekend in Liverpool.

“We had a little meeting this morning where I showed him a little bit how we want to play and these kinds of things.

“Now let’s see if we bring him on or not – but that he’s with us is really good news.”

Joining Endo on the bench at Anfield is Stefan Bajcetic, who makes the squad for the first time since March following a long-term injury.

Thiago has not been passed fully fit, however, while Curtis Jones is absent with a minor ankle issue.