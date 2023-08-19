★ PREMIUM
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: Endo in squad, Bajcetic returns

Jurgen Klopp has made no changes to his Liverpool lineup for the Anfield opener against Bournemouth, seeking a first win of the new season.

The Reds are back at Anfield for the first time since May and this afternoon take on a Bournemouth side under new management in Andoni Iraola.

Wataru Endo received his work permit in time for today’s game and is named on the bench.

Alisson starts again behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

With Endo not part of the starting lineup and Curtis Jones injured, Alexis Mac Allister will remain in the No. 6 role.

Mac Allister will be joined, again, by Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo in a box midfield.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota keep their places in an unchanged front three.

Along with Liverpool’s new No. 3, Stefan Bajcetic has made his return to take a place among the substitutes.

Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak are also available in reserve for a fixture which ended in a record-breaking 9-0 victory this time last year.

Meanwhile, Iraola has made one change to his Bournemouth side, with Antoine Semenyo replacing David Brooks in attack.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Endo, Bajcetic, Elliott, Nunez, Doak

Bournemouth: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Semenyo, Christie, Anthony; Solanke

Substitutes: Radu, Mepham, Hill, Kelly, Kilkenny, Brooks, Kluivert, Traore, Moore

