Your latest dose of daily Liverpool news includes an update on a Southampton midfielder you may have heard of and a word on the rumours of another Saudi swoop.

Lavia looking for move “today”

With Liverpool seemingly no closer to getting the signing of Romeo Lavia over the line, it appears the player is attempting to take matters into his own hands!

The 19-year-old has been left out of the Southampton squad to face Gillingham in the EFL Cup having not featured in the weekend’s Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds saw their third bid, worth up to £46 million, rejected on Monday with the Saints standing firm on their £50 million asking price.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Lavia was not part of the Tuesday morning training session with his teammates, with the latest indications being that the player is hoping to conclude a deal imminently.

Liverpool travel to Chelsea this weekend for the first game of their Premier League season, but as things stand they will do so without a recognised defensive midfielder.

The Reds cannot afford to waste too much more time if they are to have the teenager at their disposal from the start of 2023/24 and it appears that Lavia is as keen as we are to find a resolution to this seemingly never-ending saga!

3 things today: Salah claims rubbished and Andre ‘plan’

Steven Gerrard urged Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool when asked whether he would like to sign the forward for his Al-Ettifaq side

Salah’s agent Ray Abbas has dismissed claims that the Egyptian is considering a future move to Saudi Arabia, he’s becoming quite popular all of a sudden!

Brazilian outlet Netflu have claimed that Andre could become Liverpool’s ‘plan A’ with the Lavia talks continuing to stall

Latest Liverpool FC news

Reported defensive target Micky van de Ven has sealed a move to Tottenham, but that ship looked to have sailed a while ago

The Italian media seem intent on reporting Per Schuurs as an alternative, with Calciomercato claiming yet again that the Reds are eyeing a move for the centre-back

Goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has sealed a loan move to FC Den Bosch after successfully completing a trial period with the Dutch side

What else has been happening?

Harry Kane has given both Bayern Munich and Tottenham a deadline to reach a conclusion over his future, chance would be a fine thing! (Telegraph)

Julen Lopetegui could be set to win the sack race before the season has even started, with Wolves holding talks over terminating his deal (Sky Sports)

England forward Lauren James has apologised for receiving a red card during her side’s last 16 victory over Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup (BBC)

