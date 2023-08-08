Though Liverpool saw their third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected, the Belgian has been left out of their matchday squad.

The Reds saw a new offer worth around £46 million turned down on Monday, as reported by This Is Anfield, with talks ongoing over a deal.

Southampton are believed to be holding steadfast in their valuation of £50 million, though Liverpool have attempted to agree terms for £37 million, £41 million and finally £46 million.

It seems only a matter of time before the two clubs reach an agreement, with Tuesday bringing a new hint on Lavia’s future.

Sky Sports have confirmed the 19-year-old is not part of the travelling squad as Southampton take on Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Lavia was not part of training in the morning either, with the player’s representatives “looking to close the deal today.”

It had been suggested, following their unsuccessful third bid, that Liverpool had already presented a new offer to Southampton.

Interestingly, Sky Sports claim the £46 million bid was turned down “several days ago,” which may align with information on a fourth bid.

At face value, there is little difference between Liverpool’s most recent offer and Southampton‘s price tag, though the structure of any deal will be crucial.

If Liverpool do eventually meet the £50 million valuation it is likely to involve an up-front fee and various further payments, inclusive of performance-based add-ons.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is currently in the UK, and was present as Jurgen Klopp‘s side beat Darmstadt 3-1 in their final friendly of pre-season on Monday evening.

Schmadtke is typically based at his home in Ibiza, and his presence at Deepdale this week could suggest that a move for Lavia is at least moving forward.

Were Lavia to have featured in this evening’s first-round tie, he would have been ineligible for further Carabao Cup matches for Liverpool this season.