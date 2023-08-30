Following the news that Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Gravenberch, it has also been reported that the club are “exploring multiple options” before the window closes.

The Reds have made headway into a potential deal to bring Gravenberch to Anfield, with This Is Anfield reporting on Wednesday evening that “talks” are ongoing between the two clubs.

The Dutchman has emerged as the most likely contender to join Liverpool before Friday’s transfer deadline at 11pm, following indications earlier this month that a “multi-functional” midfielder is being targetted.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy has since added to the Gravenberch reports by reiterating that the midfielder has been on the Reds’ radar since before his move to Germany.

Reddy believes Liverpool are “exploring multiple options” for reinforcement with just two days of the summer transfer window remaining.

Man United were understood to be competing for Gravenberch’s signature, but Erik ten Hag appears to have turned his attention to Sofyan Amrabat.

The 21-year-old is reportedly “unhappy” with his lack of involvement at the Allianz, with German sources claiming earlier this week that a “late push” is expected from Liverpool.

It is unclear at this stage whether Reddy is referring solely to midfield alternatives, with many also calling for defensive reinforcement before the close of play.

The Reds are running out of time if they are to add to the three midfielders they have already brought in for 2023/24, but it appears work is continuing behind the scenes to conduct some last-minute business.

Reddy wrote in April that Gravenberch was “enthusiastic” about the prospect of a move to Merseyside.

This suggests that some of the groundwork into his signature will have been done months ago and that things could move relatively quickly if the two clubs reach an agreement.

A lot can happen in the coming days, but it would appear that Liverpool aren’t necessarily putting all of their eggs in one basket just yet.