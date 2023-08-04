With less than a month until the end of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are working on “multiple solutions” as they eye two midfielders.

The transfer window closes on September 1, while the season itself gets underway on August 13, and there is still a lot of work to do at Anfield.

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is presiding over an unprecedented window following the departures of six senior players, including Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia.

The sale of those players in particularly has magnified the need for further signings in midfield, with Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia and Fluminense’s Andre targets.

It had been suggested that Andre would be an alternative to Lavia, as Southampton hold on for a £50 million deal, but that is not the case according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy claimed that, “in an ideal situation,” Liverpool want to sign two midfielders with specific profiles.

That would be a “controller” and a “progressive destroyer,” with those roles perhaps best exemplified by Thiago and Fabinho in recent years.

Andre is a player more similar to Thiago than a natural defensive midfielder, which is more in Lavia’s wheelhouse despite not yet reaching the dominant heights of Fabinho at just 19.

The journalist adds that Liverpool are “currently working on multiple solutions,” with it still possible they “hold on one of the profiles.”

That is certainly not a situation fans would take kindly to, but Reddy explains that this would be the case if “there’s confidence better can be found” at a later date.

While talks are ongoing with Southampton, Lavia is not close to a move to Anfield, with the belief being that he is involved in their Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday.

The hope will be, however, that a deal for the Belgian is not far off and Liverpool can also close on a further addition in midfield.

Reports in Brazil claim that Andre’s immediate future is tied to Fluminense’s progress in the Copa Libertadores, with the second leg of their last-16 tie against Argentinos Juniors held on Tuesday next week.

Liverpool are said to be willing to offer £21.6 million rising to £25.9 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian, though Fluminense would prefer to sell in January.

Lavia and Andre are unlikely to be the club’s only targets, of course, with those “multiple solutions” almost certain to include players not currently linked.

Manu Kone is not expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer following a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Other previously reported targets include Khephren Thuram, Gabri Veiga, Ryan Gravenberch, Matheus Nunes, Cheick Doucoure, Boubacar Kamara, Alex Scott and Joao Palhinha.