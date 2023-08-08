As the wait for a defensive midfield signing continues, Jamie Carragher has had his say on the way Liverpool have conducted their business this summer.

The Reds had a third bid for Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton prior to their pre-season finale with Darmstadt on Monday, with the offer reported to be worth up to £46 million.

Former defender Carragher has described the manner of the club’s pursuit as “embarrassing” and insisted that the Reds should “move on” to other targets if they aren’t willing to meet the asking price.

Following a tweet from the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting the rejected bid, the Sky Sports pundit responded:

“This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it.

Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for JH/FAB.”

The Saints look to be standing firm on their £50 million valuation of the teenager, but it leaves Liverpool still without a recognised defensive midfielder in the squad with the season opener at Chelsea on the horizon.

The Reds have made slow progress in attempting to bring the Belgian to Anfield, with the first approach to Southampton coming two weeks ago and with personal terms already being agreed.

Naturally, Carragher was goaded by his Sky Sports colleague and former Man United rival Gary Neville, who argued that manager Jurgen Klopp has “shielded your owners” for the past few years.

Carragher bit back by saying that Neville doesn’t have “a clue” about how Liverpool are run, adding that the club’s transfer business was the “envy of Europe” during the height of the Reds’ success.

Carragher’s outburst encapsulates the discontent among large sections of the fanbase that the club have failed to add to the squad since the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai at the start of July.

Various local journalists, including Joyce himself, had reported on communication from the club that this was expected to be a busy summer of incomings and that the midfield area in particular was to experience a significant overhaul.

Since signing the Hungarian, Liverpool have lost both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia and are without a defensive midfield specialist in their ranks as the season draws closer.

The delay in bringing Lavia to the club has agitated many supporters, with plenty believing that multiple midfielders and a new defender are required in order to be competitive next season.

There are still more than three weeks before the transfer window closes, but the Reds look set to start 2023/24 this weekend with fewer options than they ended 2022/23.

Whether they can get suitable recruits in before the deadline remains to be seen, but Carragher is not alone in venting his frustration at the current lack of movement.