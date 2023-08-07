Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has hit yet another snag, with their third bid of up to £46 million rejected on Monday.

This Is Anfield understands the Saints have turned the Reds down for a third time after previous offers of £37 million and £41 million were dismissed.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but it remains to be seen if a compromise will be reached after fresh disappointment for Jurgen Klopp.

Southampton have remained steadfast in their stance that the 19-year-old will not leave this summer for less than £50 million.

Chief executive Phil Parsons outlined the club’s intention to stand firm on valuations in an interview over the weekend.

“We are actually in a really good position to make sure that the finances balance out quite well,” Parsons explained.

“You do get hit substantially by being relegated.

“We can trim the squad and we can sell assets if that is what we want to do, but we won’t be selling assets on the cheap and that’s why we have stood firm on a few.”

Lavia was an unused substitute as Southampton ran out 2-1 victors in their Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

It remains to be seen whether he will be included for the Carabao Cup first round away to Gillingham on Tuesday evening, with any involvement leaving the teenager cup-tied.

Liverpool are yet to add to their summer signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the deal for the latter, a £60 million arrival from RB Leipzig, confirmed over a month ago.