Jurgen Klopp revealed he had “never” experienced a match like the win over Newcastle as he discussed the prospect of his match-winner earning himself greater involvement.

Here are four key points from the manager as he dissected an enormous three points on the road at Newcastle…

A unique turnaround

You’d be forgiven for assuming that Klopp has seen it all in his managerial career, but even he was taken aback by the nature of his side’s resolve at St. James’.

“In my more than one thousand games as a coach I’ve never had a game like this, that’s the truth,” he said.

“These moments are rare and super special, but I thought the boys deserved it today because with ten men we played better.”

Nunez to start against Aston Villa?

Darwin Nunez understandably took the headlines after spearheading the sensational turnaround and the boss admitted “you could have worse arguments” to bring him into the starting 11.

Klopp insisted “I have never made a decision about a lineup a week before the game” when pressed for an answer on whether the Uruguayan had done enough to earn a starting berth.

He also conceded that Nunez is “not happy” at his recent lack of game time but that the competition for places is fierce in that area of the pitch.

On creating a “spirit”

Liverpool have had to dig deep for their last two victories after being reduced to 10 men on both occasions, with the boss saying his squad must “create a spirit” to deal with moments of adversity.

“It’s early in the season, the atmosphere, the understanding of the boys is great, but the spirit of the boys is something different,” he insisted.

“We have new fresh players in the team and we have to create key moments – this today was definitely a key moment.”

Reds for Trent and Virgil?

It was another eventful afternoon for the officials, with Eddie Howe arguing that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk should have been shown red.

The former remained on the pitch after escaping a second booking early on, something which Klopp “didn’t think” was worthy of a dismissal.

On Van Dijk, who was sent off, he added: “I don’t think it’s a red card, it’s pretty much no contact, very little on the way to the ball, but what can I say?”